U.S. excludes Chinese face masks, medical gear from tariffs as coronavirus spreads



The U.S. Trade Representative's office in recent days granted exclusions from import tariffs for dozens of medical products imported from China, including face masks, hand sanitizing wipes and examination gloves, filings with the agency showed on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »