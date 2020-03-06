U.S. CDC reports 213 coronavirus cases, including those under investigation



Source: www.businessinsider.com



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 65 more cases of coronavirus in the country, which includes cases reported by individual states that were yet to be confirmed by the agency. More in feeds.reuters.com »