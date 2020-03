Pompeo faults 'imperfect' coronavirus data from China



Added: 06.03.2020 14:05 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that the U.S. response to the coronavirus outbreak had been hindered by what he called imperfect data from China, adding that it had been frustrating getting information from the ruling Communist Party. More in feeds.reuters.com »