Pentagon to keep operating in event of coronavirus outbreak-Esper



Added: 05.03.2020



Source: www.army.mil



U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Thursday he expected the Pentagon to be able to keep carrying out its core functions in the event of a coronavirus outbreak at the massive military headquarters, where 22,000 people work every day. More in feeds.reuters.com »