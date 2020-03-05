U.S. will be able to test 400,000 people for coronavirus by week's end: officials



U.S. health officials said on Thursday they expect to be able to get enough coronavirus tests to public laboratories this week to test about 400,000 people, and acknowledged the challenge for doctors seeking to get patients screened for the disease. More in feeds.reuters.com »