U.S. House passes, sends to Senate, $8.3 billion bill to battle coronavirus



Added: 04.03.2020 23:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved an $8.3 billion bill to combat the spread of the new coronavirus and develop vaccines for the highly-contagious disease, sending it to the Senate for final passage. More in feeds.reuters.com »