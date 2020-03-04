U.S. House to vote on coronavirus funding on Wednesday



Added: 04.03.2020 19:53 | 1 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on legislation to provide $8.3 billion in emergency funding to address the spreading coronavirus, said U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer. More in feeds.reuters.com »