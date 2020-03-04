ï»¿Wednesday, 04 March 2020
Jury refuses felony charges against protesters who shut Houston Ship Channel
Added: 04.03.2020 21:01 | 2 views | 0 comments
A Harris County grand jury on Wednesday declined to issue felony indictments against a group of Greenpeace USA activists who last year closed a key oil export waterway for 18 hours by tying themselves to a Houston bridge and dangling over the water.
Oil
Export
Greenpeace
USA
