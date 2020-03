Coronavirus death toll in Washington state climbs to 9



Source: www.washingtonpost.com



The number of coronavirus cases diagnosed in Washington state rose on Tuesday to 27, including nine deaths, up from 18 cases and six deaths a day earlier, state health authorities reported, in the largest U.S. outbreak to emerge from local transmission. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Washington