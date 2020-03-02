U.S. vehicle fleet sets new record for fuel efficiency in 2018: EPA

The U.S. vehicle fleet hit a record for fuel efficiency in 2018 averaging 25.1 miles per gallon (mpg) in real-world driving as it rose 0.2 mpg, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said.