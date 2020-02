Washington state officials flag potential coronavirus outbreak at nursing home



Officials from Washington said on Saturday that two of three confirmed coronavirus cases in the state had links to a long-term care facility in the city of Kirkland, and more than 50 other residents and staff of the facility could be symptomatic. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Washington