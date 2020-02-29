Oregon cites its first 'presumptive' coronavirus case, one of unknown origin



Added: 29.02.2020 5:39 | 10 views | 0 comments



The Oregon Health Authority on Friday announced the state's first "presumptive" case of coronavirus, in an adult who has not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating or had close contact with another person known to be infected. More in feeds.reuters.com »