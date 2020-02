Mulvaney alleges U.S. media is focusing on coronavirus to hurt Trump, advises turning off TV

White House Acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney on Friday played down the deadly coronavirus that has caused U.S. stock markets to plummet, telling top conservatives that wall-to-wall news coverage of the disease is a ploy to hurt his boss, President Donald Trump.