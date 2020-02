Colorado lawmakers set to approve death penalty repeal



State lawmakers in Denver were expected to pass and send to the governor on Wednesday a bill that would repeal the death penalty in Colorado, making it the 22nd state to abolish capital punishment over the past 15 years. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Lawmakers