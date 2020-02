Mother of Mexican teen shot at border fears for others after U.S. ruling

A Mexican mother whose teenage son, Sergio Adrian Hernandez Guereca, was shot dead by a U.S. Border Patrol agent from the other side of the border 10 years ago fears a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday that barred her lawsuit could endanger others.