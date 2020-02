Hot Pockets heiress faces sentencing in U.S. college admissions scandal



Added: 25.02.2020 12:39 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.outdoorproject.com



A California woman whose family's company created the microwavable snack Hot Pockets faces sentencing on Tuesday for paying $300,000 to people who helped her two daughters cheat on college entrance exams and helped one win admission to the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California