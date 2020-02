Key moments from Harvey Weinstein's trial



Added: 24.02.2020 17:24 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.vanityfair.com



Here are key moments from the rape and sexual assault trial of former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, who was convicted on Monday of sexually assaulting former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping onetime aspiring actress Jessica Mann. More in feeds.reuters.com » Rape Tags: Sex