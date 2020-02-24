Warren Buffett says 'I'm a Democrat,' and would have 'no trouble' voting for Bloomberg

Added: 24.02.2020 15:08 | 12 views | 0 comments

Warren Buffett, the chairman of Berkshire Hathaway Inc and one of the world's most admired investors, said on Monday he is a Democrat, and would have "no trouble" voting for fellow billionaire Michael Bloomberg for U.S. president.