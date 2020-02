California to make state buildings available to house homeless



California will provide nearly 300 state properties for use as homeless shelters and should change its laws to make it easier for local officials to get the mentally ill off the streets, Governor Gavin Newsom said on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California