Utah Senate votes to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults



Added: 18.02.2020 20:01 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: archive.sltrib.com



The Utah state Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to decriminalize polygamy among consenting adults, approving a bill that would reduce the penalty for plural marriage from a felony to an infraction on par with a traffic ticket. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Marriage