Census says switching software for U.S. population count



Added: 13.02.2020 20:51 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: en.wikipedia.org



The U.S. Census Bureau confirmed on Thursday it is shelving the online response software it bought from Pegasystems Inc for this yearâ€™s population count in favor of an in-house alternative the bureau believes can handle more traffic. More in feeds.reuters.com »