ï»¿Thursday, 13 February 2020
Weinstein's lawyers tell NY rape trial jurors to use 'common sense' in deciding his fate
Added: 13.02.2020 15:51 | 6 views | 0 comments
Source: www.vox.com
A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told a New York jury on Thursday to put aside emotion when deciding the fate of the former Hollywood producer as Weinstein's weeks-long rape trial comes to a close.
Tags:
Rape
,
New York
,
Hollywood
