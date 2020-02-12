U.S. CDC says not yet invited to assist with coronavirus investigation in China



Added: 12.02.2020 17:24 | 0 views | 0 comments



Source: journalistsresource.org



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday it had not yet been invited to send in experts to assist with the investigation of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed over 1,000 people. More in feeds.reuters.com »