On eve of New Hampshire Democratic vote, Klobuchar gains ground on Sanders and Buttigieg

A day before New Hampshire votes in its Democratic presidential primary, Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg sought on Monday to build on their strength as front-runners in an up-for-grabs race as an energized Senator Amy Klobuchar gained ground.