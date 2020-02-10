Russia extends house arrest of U.S. investor Calvey until May 13: TASS

A Moscow court ruled on Monday to extend until May 13 the house arrest of U.S. investor Michael Calvey, an executive at private equity group Baring Vostok who faces charges of embezzlement, TASS news agency reported.