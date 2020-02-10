Pentagon recoups $6.5 billion via streamlining, sale of old equipment: official



Pentagon belt-tightening efforts identified and redirected $6.5 billion worth of bloated payments, inefficiencies and overlaps last year, a senior Defense Department official said. More in feeds.reuters.com »