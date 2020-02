U.S. Speaker Pelosi says she ripped up Trump speech because it 'shredded the truth'

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear up President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech but decided to do so after she could not find a page "that didn't have a lie on it," she told fellow Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday.