'Weird,' sharp-nosed thalattosaur species identified from Alaska fossil



Source: www.alaska.org



An iguana-like creature with a needle-sharp snout has been confirmed from a fossilized skeleton as a species of the marine reptile thalattosaur previously unknown to science that roamed the coast of what is now Alaska some 200 million years ago. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Alaska