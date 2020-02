U.S. announces more coronavirus cases, details quarantine plans for returning travelers



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday announced a second case of transmission of the new coronavirus within the United States and provided more detailed plans on how it will handle travelers returning from China as the country works to limit the outbreak. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: United States