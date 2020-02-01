Pentagon to provide housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined



Source: www.seattletimes.com



The Pentagon said on Saturday that it had approved a request from the Department of Health and Human Services for assistance for housing support for 1,000 people who may need to be quarantined after arriving from abroad due to the coronavirus. More in feeds.reuters.com »