Trump administration to try letting states limit Medicaid benefits



Added: 30.01.2020 14:38 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: www.ctvnews.ca



The Trump administration on Thursday said it would launch a pilot program that would allow states to limit health benefits for their Medicaid patients and negotiate drug prices on their behalf using an approach similar to commercial health plans. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Planes