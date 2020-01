At trial, U.S. says Avenatti's greed fueled Nike extortion; defense says tenacity is no crime

Michael Avenatti was bent on a big payday when he demanded millions of dollars for himself from Nike Inc, a federal prosecutor told jurors on Wednesday in his opening argument at the extortion trial of the celebrity lawyer and prominent critic of U.S. President Donald Trump.