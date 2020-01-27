Former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter among nine killed in California helicopter crash

Kobe Bryant, one of the NBA's all-time greats whose international stardom transcended basketball, was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles along with his 13-year-old daughter and seven others on board, officials said. He was 41.