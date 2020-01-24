Shares in Bayer up 6.3% in premarket on report about possible glyphosate settlement

Shares in Bayer were up 6.3% in premarket trade at broker Lang & Schwarz on Friday, driven by a report on a possible out of court settlement of a U.S. jury trial over allegations that its weed killer Roundup causes cancer.