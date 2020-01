16 people monitored for contact with U.S. coronavirus victim



At least 16 people had close contact with a Washington state man diagnosed as the first U.S. case of the coronavirus and are being monitored for the illness that has killed 17 people in China and sickened hundreds more, local officials said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Washington