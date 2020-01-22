ï»¿Wednesday, 22 January 2020
Judge excludes Trump critic Avenatti's financial strains from Nike extortion trial
Added: 22.01.2020 19:01 | 7 views | 0 comments
A U.S. judge on Wednesday said federal prosecutors may not try to show that Michael Avenatti's heavy debts gave him a motive to extort Nike Inc, giving a victory to the celebrity lawyer as he prepares for his upcoming criminal trial.
