Health officials confirm first U.S. case of China coronavirus, expand screening



Added: 21.01.2020 22:23 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.armyrecognition.com



A U.S. resident who recently traveled to China has been diagnosed with the newly identified coronavirus that has sickened more than 300 people and killed at least six in China, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »