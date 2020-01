Puerto Rico to get access to $8.2 billion in delayed U.S. disaster-aid funding

Added: 15.01.2020 16:40 | 3 views | 0 comments

Puerto Rico will be allowed access to $8.2 billion in delayed disaster-aid funding by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the island's non-voting member of the U.S. House of Representatives Jenniffer Gonzalez said in a statement.