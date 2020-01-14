ï»¿Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Six jail guards at New York's Rikers Island charged with taking bribes, smuggling drugs
Added: 14.01.2020 19:15 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: www.nytimes.com
U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged six jail guards with taking bribes to smuggle drugs and cellphones into New York City's infamous Rikers Island, a prison complex officials have vowed to close due to chronic violence and decrepit facilities.
Tags:
New York City
,
New York
,
Prison
