U.S. Southern Plains could be hit by baseball-sized hail, hurricane gusts



Source: www.goes.noaa.gov



Baseball-sized hail, hurricane-force wind gusts and tornadoes could hit portions of the U.S. Southern Plains on Friday evening into early Saturday, forecasters said. More in feeds.reuters.com »