New York governor renews effort to legalize recreational marijuana



Source: www.syracuse.com



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday pledged for the second year in a row to legalize recreational marijuana, looking for his state to become the nation's 12th to do so and saying that it could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: New York