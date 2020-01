Trump to overhaul environmental review process, dismiss climate impacts: sources



The Trump administration will unveil new regulations on Wednesday, which would limit the types of projects like highways and pipelines that require environmental review and no longer require federal agencies to weigh their climate impacts, sources familiar with the plan said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: FED