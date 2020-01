Sum it up! U.S. linguists to pick 'Word of the Decade'



Source: www.salon.com



Leading linguists gather on Friday to decide whether Americans over the past decade were most affected by movements to end racial or sexual violence, cultivate respect for gender fluidity or some other change - and how to sum it all up in one word or phrase. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Sex