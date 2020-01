California to reject Sezzle's application for lending license in state



Added: 02.01.2020 1:16 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: grist.org



A California state agency announced its intention to reject buy-now-pay-later company Sezzle Inc's application for a lending license in the state, sending its shares to a record low on Thursday. The California Department of Business Oversight (DBO), which oversees and regulates financial service providers in the state, issued a statement saying it would deny Sezzle's application. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: California