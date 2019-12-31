Exclusive: Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike U.S. prices on over 200 drugs

Drugmakers including Pfizer Inc , GlaxoSmithKline PLC and Sanofi SA are planning to hike prices on more than 200 drugs in the United States on Wednesday, according to drugmakers and data analyzed by healthcare research firm 3 Axis Advisors.