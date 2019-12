Explosion at Kansas aircraft plant injures 15 people



Source: txtav.com



At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a liquid nitrogen line exploded at a Textron Aviation plant near Wichita, Kansas, potentially setting back the launch of a new aircraft under development, county and company officials said. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Aviation