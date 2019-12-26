U.N. rebuffs Russia accusation that U.S. visa delays being ignored

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has repeatedly expressed concern to Washington over U.S. visa delays for officials from Russia and other countries, a U.N. spokesman said on Thursday after Moscow accused Guterres of turning a blind eye.