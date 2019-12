Spotlight will be on U.S. chief justice in Trump trial and in major cases

Added: 20.12.2019 12:49 | 13 views | 0 comments

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts is poised to serve a highly visible though largely ceremonial role in the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump due next month. But it is in his day job on the Supreme Court that the mild-mannered jurist could have a bigger impact on Trump's presidency.