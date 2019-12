U.S. appeals court sidesteps major Obamacare ruling



A U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday that a component of the Obamacare law is unconstitutional, but dodged a major ruling by stopping short of declaring that the rest of the landmark 2010 healthcare statute must also be struck down. More in feeds.reuters.com » Dodge Tags: Mac