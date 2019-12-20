U.S. drivers traveled more miles in October than a year earlier: DOT



U.S. drivers covered 1% more miles in October than a year earlier, traveling a total of 285.1 billion miles (458.8 billion km), the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a monthly report on Thursday. More in feeds.reuters.com »